Cable DVRs Drive S-A Stock Praise

Financial analyst Friedman Billings Ramsey is high on Scientific-Atlanta Inc. stock, thanks in large part to cable MSOs' hots for digital-video recorders.

Analyst Alan Bezoa reiterated the "outperform" rating for S-A shares, pointing to FBR's confidence that Cablevision will begin rolling out S-A's recorders this month in New York and Connecticut, with a full rollout by the end of next month.

He also pointed to sales to Time Warner for Houston and high-definition DVR sales to Cox and Time Warner.

FBR predicts Cablevision could take in as much as $25 million in the December quarter from the roll-out of about 60,000 HD and SD boxes.

At press time S-A stock was trading at $26.99, at the low end of its 52-week range (24.61-38.59, according to morningstar.com).