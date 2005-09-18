Cable Discovers the Joy of Radio

Discovery Health Channel will team with psychologist and author Dr. Joy Browne for a live daytime television series, a behind-the-scenes look at Browne's radio show.

The Dr. Joy Browne Show will run on Discovery Health weekdays at 1 p.m. on both the east and west coast with rebroadcasts at 5 p.m., capitalizing on the network’s new dual feed. The hour-long TV show will begin five minutes before the second hour of Browne’s syndicated 12-3 p.m. relationship advice show on the WOR Radio Network, allowing viewers to get an advance opportunity to call with questions on the topics in that segment.

The TV show will capture “Dr. Joy” in the studio as she prepares to take listeners’ calls.

Discovery Health, which was up 54% in total viewership this summer over last, has been in talks with Browne since last winter, according to the network’s senior VP and GM Eileen O’Neill. The network aims to capture a female audience with the show, and build on the successful baby-themed programming that currently dominates its daytime lineup.

Browne, who is direct and personable, is part of the network’s strategy to cover its staple subject matter—health and medicine—with a lighter tone.

“There have been other radio shows on TV, but not in this daypart targeting women,” O’Neill says, perhaps alluding to television shows spawned by morning personalities like Howard Stern and Don Imus. “[Browne] is an authority and she has a good TV-side manner and she delivers information that’s actionable to listeners and viewers.”

Discovery Health, currently available in 59 million homes, averaged 146,000 total viewers this summer. Browne, a licensed clinical psychologist, has written several advice books and frequently guests on television shows such as Oprah Winfrey and Larry King Live.