Cable, DBS to air tolerance PSAs

The cable and direct-broadcast satellite industries are teaming up to air two

public-service announcements that encourage tolerance of Arab and Muslim

Americans in light of the Sept. 11 tragedies.

The country's top six cable operators -- Time Warner Cable, AT&T

Broadband, Adelphia Communications Corp., Charter Communications Inc., Comcast

Cable Communications Inc. and Cox Communications Inc. -- and the largest

satellite-TV provider, DirecTV Inc., have all committed to airing the PSAs,

which should bring them to 71 million TV homes.

Premium cable programmer Starz Encore Group LLC and brand-development firm

Brokaw Inc. produced the ads at their own expense.

Secretaries of energy and transportation Spencer Abraham and Norman Mineta,

respectively, joined the Arab American Institute Thursday to announce the ads,

along with Motion Picture Association of America president Jack Valenti and

National Cable & Telecommunications Association executive vice president

Peggy Binzel.

'This is just the latest example of how America's private sector and the

American people have stepped forward to address this issue,' Abraham

said.