Cable, DBS to air tolerance PSAs
The cable and direct-broadcast satellite industries are teaming up to air two
public-service announcements that encourage tolerance of Arab and Muslim
Americans in light of the Sept. 11 tragedies.
The country's top six cable operators -- Time Warner Cable, AT&T
Broadband, Adelphia Communications Corp., Charter Communications Inc., Comcast
Cable Communications Inc. and Cox Communications Inc. -- and the largest
satellite-TV provider, DirecTV Inc., have all committed to airing the PSAs,
which should bring them to 71 million TV homes.
Premium cable programmer Starz Encore Group LLC and brand-development firm
Brokaw Inc. produced the ads at their own expense.
Secretaries of energy and transportation Spencer Abraham and Norman Mineta,
respectively, joined the Arab American Institute Thursday to announce the ads,
along with Motion Picture Association of America president Jack Valenti and
National Cable & Telecommunications Association executive vice president
Peggy Binzel.
'This is just the latest example of how America's private sector and the
American people have stepped forward to address this issue,' Abraham
said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.