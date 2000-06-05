Cable cross-own rules still intact

The FCC decided last week to take no action on requests to relax cable/ broadcast cross-ownership rules that bar a company from owning a cable system and TV station in the same market.

In a broad assessment of various TV-ownership issues, the commission said that the rule still "furthers the FCC goal of competition in the delivered-video-programming market."

The commission fears that a cable system could unfairly promote a local TV station it owns or unfairly discriminate against a rival station.