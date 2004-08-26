Cable Cowboy, Comcast Style

Redskins fans can stop reading now.

Comcast Corp. and the Dallas Cowboys are teaming up on a 24-hour regional digi-net devoted to self-proclaimed "America's Team."

Last week, Comcast announced a deal to carry The NFL Network. This week, it's the news that it will partner with the Cowboys to create the channel, which is scheduled to launch Sept. 8 launch of the Dallas Cowboys Channel a few days in advance of the team's season opener.



Comcast was not commenting on its participation in the channel beyond providing carriage for the Cowboy-produced programming. Comcast also carries a Falcons channel in Atlanta market.

The Cowboy channel will be available for no extra charge as part of Comcast's Digital Plus service as well as on a new digital sports tier launching "soon." The company is looking to help drive digital subscribership with the value-added offering according to Comcast area VP Mike Cleland.In addition to the ever-popular Dallas cheerleaders, the channel will carry coach Bill Parcel's morning press conferences, a nightly news show, Cowboy's Today, interviews, call-in shows, highlights, and replays of per-season contests.

The channel will be delivered to 1.3 million customers in the Dallas metropolitan area, as well as in parts of Arkansas, New Mexico, California (the team's training camp is in Oxnard) and Arizona.