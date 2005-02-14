Cable Connections

The Cable & Telecommunications Association of Marketing (CTAM)

recently released a report for its members called “Building DVR Ownership:

What's Next?” For all the attention DVRs have received, customer awareness

hovers below 50% (and as low as 32% for analog-cable subscribers). Seth

Morrison, who was promoted in December to SVP/GM, CTAM Corporate Initiatives,

discussed the report with B&C's Ken

Kerschbaumer.



Are you talking about consumers owning

or renting a DVR? TiVo isn't having great luck getting consumers to buy

them.



Cable is moving toward the two-way, plug-and-play area. The leased model

is the best way to go until we get TV sets that have DVRs built into them.

Those will hit the market sometime in 2006.



DVRs seem like a great pitch to cable

subscribers. But what is the challenge from a marketing

standpoint?



The big challenge with all of the new products, including digital phone

and VOD, is deciding what works for you. Customers are being deluged with new

options and new technologies.



Should operators focus on promoting one

service? Or should they market the “triple play” of voice, video and

data?



The best route is a combination. You need to promote each individually

to explain it, especially something like a PVR. When you talk to the customer

is when you actually sell them on the bundle. Customer interaction and

personalization is a key part of the process.



Everyone is talking about

fast-forwarding through ads.



Cable companies sell ads just like broadcasters, so we are concerned.

Having a constructive dialogue with Hollywood, Madison Avenue and the networks

is very important. The issue of blocking is a competitive one. If technology A

blocks fast-forward and technology B doesn't, somebody loses.



Can ad-skipping be removed from future

DVRs?



It's going to be very tough—unless everybody agrees to do it.