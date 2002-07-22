Cable-competition hearing postponed
The Senate Commerce Committee postponed indefinitely a hearing planned for
Wednesday on cable competition.
The committee said Sen. Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii), who was to chair the
hearing, felt that the "timing was not right."
No new date for the hearing has been scheduled.
