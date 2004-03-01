Cable Community Rocks for Food Charity

The cable-network and advertising communities put their heads and hands together last week and rocked to the tune of $282,000 for Citymeals-on-Wheels, which provides food to shut-ins in the New York Area.

The event was the Meda Battle of the Bands (co-sponsored by Broadcasting & Cable) Feb. 26 at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in Manhattan.

The bands, fielded from agencies, ad types, and cable nets, played before a sold-out crowd of about a thousand. There is no actual winner, except Citymeals, of course.