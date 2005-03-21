Cable in the Classroom Picks New Leader

Senior Education Department official Helen Soulé will be the new executive director of Cable in the Classroom, the cable industry's education foundation.

Currently chief of staff to the assistant secretary of postsecondary education at the U.S. Department of Education, Soulé begins her new job April 11. She succeeds Peggy O'Brien, who departed joined the Corporation for Public Broadcasting last fall.

Soulé is a former classroom teacher who has spent 25 years in various levels of education, from kindergarten to post-secondary. She has specialized in education technology.

"Attracting someone with Helen's depth of knowledge and experience, not only in education but also in technology, is a triumph for Cable in the Classroom," said Kyle McSlarrow, president and CEO of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, which operates CIC. "Her background in forging alliances and her ability to set and reach strategic goals will be critical to the success of CIC in the years ahead."

Founded in 1989, Cable in the Classroom provides public and private schools across the country with free access to commercial-free, educational cable content and new technologies.