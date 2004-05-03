Cable in the Classroom Creates Awards
Cable in the Classroom, the industry's national educational initiative, has created a new awards program. The Leaders in Learning awards will honor a host of educatoinal intiative including, but not confined to, those that make use of cable programming and technology.
There will be a special category set aside for public officials, including Congressfolk, mayors and state legislators and education officials for their contriubtions.
Nominees for the awards will be taken starting in October, with a ceremony to be held later in Washington.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.