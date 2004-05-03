Cable in the Classroom Creates Awards

Cable in the Classroom, the industry's national educational initiative, has created a new awards program. The Leaders in Learning awards will honor a host of educatoinal intiative including, but not confined to, those that make use of cable programming and technology.

There will be a special category set aside for public officials, including Congressfolk, mayors and state legislators and education officials for their contriubtions.

Nominees for the awards will be taken starting in October, with a ceremony to be held later in Washington.