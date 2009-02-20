Cable Chiefs Coming Out For HRTS Luncheon

A number of top cable television executives will be appearing at the annual Hollywood Radio & Television Society Cable Chiefs Newsmaker Luncheon.

Scheduled to appear are MTV Networks Entertainment Group president Doug Herzog, HBO programming chief Michael Lombardo, Disney Channels Worldwide president Rich Ross, President and CEO of Crown media Holdings Henry Schleiff, Comcast Programming Group president Jeff Shell and Lifetime Networks president and CEO Andrea Wong with ReelzChannel co-founder and former HRTS president Rod Perth moderating.

The luncheon will be held at at the Hyatt regency Century Plaza March 4.

"Cable has emerged as a driving force of television and having such top-tier cable programmers is a major coup for HRTS," said HRTS president Kevin Beggs in a statement. "We are very excited about our panel this year and look forward to hearing their perspectives on the cable industry."