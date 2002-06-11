The Cable Center relaunches Web site
The Cable Center announced the launch of its redesigned, upgraded
and enhanced Web site Tuesday at www.cablecenter.org.
The new design of the site includes an updated look with improved usability
and organization to better serve site visitors.
"The Cable Center is the resource for research, training and education for
the cable and telecommunications industry. Our newly revamped site is our global
footprint to the world, and it truly reflects the vast amount of information we
are able to provide," said Jim O'Brien, president and CEO of The Cable
Center.
Additional enhancements and improvements are currently underway and will be
debuted later this year and on an ongoing basis.
