The Cable Center relaunches Web site

The Cable Center announced the launch of its redesigned, upgraded

and enhanced Web site Tuesday at www.cablecenter.org.

The new design of the site includes an updated look with improved usability

and organization to better serve site visitors.

"The Cable Center is the resource for research, training and education for

the cable and telecommunications industry. Our newly revamped site is our global

footprint to the world, and it truly reflects the vast amount of information we

are able to provide," said Jim O'Brien, president and CEO of The Cable

Center.

Additional enhancements and improvements are currently underway and will be

debuted later this year and on an ongoing basis.