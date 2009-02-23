Cable Center Expanding Customer Service Program

Filed at 10:15 a.m. EST on Feb. 23, 2009

The Denver-based Cable Center is expanding its customer service program beyond the current trio of initiatives to include more programs and a professional development curriculum.

That curriculum is targeted to "director-level executives and was developed by a number of top MSO's. It includes classes, group activities and brainstorming on various topics.

The coordinated effort, dubbed Customer Care Central, currently comprises the Cox Customer Experience Management Program; the Cable Center Customer Care Committee, and the new curriculum.

"The customer experience is becoming more important than ever," said Tina Waters, SVP, Customer Service Operations at Comcast, one of the MSO's working on the initiative.

Cable's customer services scores slid in last fall's J.D. Power & Associates survey, AT&T's U-verse TV was top ranked in customer satisfaction in three of the four regions in the ranking, with Verizon's FiOS TV the top provider in the fourth region.