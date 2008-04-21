Cable Center and Museum Names 2008 Hall of Fame Class
The independent Cable Center and Museum in Denver named its Hall of Fame class of 2008.
Those inductees are ESPN president George Bodenheimer; Cable Television Laboratories president Richard Green; former Hearst Entertainment & Syndication president Raymond Joslin; Susan Packard, brand-outreach president, Scripps Networks; Hubert “Hub” Schlafly, former head of Teleprompter; and Michael Willner, vice chairman and CEO, Insight Communications.
The honorees will be inducted Oct. 16 at the Colorado Convention Center.
