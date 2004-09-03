Cable Catches Criminal (On Tape)

When the New York City Police put out an APB looking for a suspect who beat a cop outside the Republican Convention, a local cable news net realized it had video of the perp from a photo released by police.

NY1 Noticias, the Spanish-language version of the local cable news network, had caught the assailant on tape since he wasn’t bright enough to leave the scene of the crime (and, in fact, was caught the next night wearing the same outfit in the same area).



"The policemen were giving high fives when they recognized him on the tape, and they said they would give us a plaque," says NY1 General Manager Steve Paulus. "I told them to skip the plaque and just give us the exclusive when they catch him." Unfortunately, the exclusive never happened.