Cable Cares to do Outreach with D.C. Public Schools

Filed at 1:40 EST on January 28, 2009

Cable Cares, the cable industry's outreach initiative, has picked the D.C. public schools as the beneficiary of its donated time, talents and financial support.

That is because the National Cable & Telecommunications Association is holding its annual convention in the Nation's Capital (April 1-3) for the first time since 1971.

City Year Washington, a community service group, will be the beneficiary of the industry's Battle of the Bands fund-raiser, which last year raised $370,000 for Katrina rebuilding efforts (the convention was in New Orleans last year).

Among the planned D.C. school projects is maintenance on a school or community center, a book drive, school supplies and instruments (courtesy of the Gospel Music Channel, reprising a New Orleans effort), and helping feed the homeless with harvested game, courtesy of The Sportsman's Channel's Hunt...Fish...Feed initiative.