Cable, broadcast win 'do-not-call' provisions

Cable companies may call video subscribers to market high-speed modem,

telephony or other services, even if the customers have signed up for the new

national "do-not-call" registry, according to revised Federal Communications

Commission rules unveiled Thursday.

The companies, however, must add customers to their corporate do-not-call

lists when they request.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association lobbied for the provision, arguing that cable companies should have

the right to market the full range of their products to existing customers.

The FCC agreed: "As long as the company identifies itself adequately, a

consumer should not be surprised to receive a telemarketing call from that

company, regardless of the product being offered."

Broadcasters also won a minor concession. Prerecorded messages encouraging

households to tune in a radio or TV channel at a particular time for a chance at

a prize or other opportunity are exempt from do-not-call restrictions as long

as the calls are not also used to advertise goods or services.

The FCC said it has received few complaints about the messages.