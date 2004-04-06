Cable Asks for Stay on High-Speed-Access Order

The cable industry Tuesday asked the Federal Appeals Court in San Francisco to stay its order for cable systems to open their high-speed networks to rival Internet providers.

The order would go into effect Wednesday without the stay.

Last week, the court rejected the FCC’s bid for a rehearing in the case.

The court ruled in October that the FCC has no choice but to make cable companies carry rival services. The agency argues it has the power, but not the obligation to make operators open up.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association along with operators Cox, Charter, and Time Warner say they will ask the Supreme Court to review the case.