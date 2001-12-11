Cable advertising up over 2%

Cable television advertising is up 2.1% to just over $7.8 billion for the first nine months of the year, according to Competitive Media Reporting, the New

York ad tracker.

Not bad for one of the worst years in advertising since World War II.

CMR says all the other sectors in the electronic media are down for the first

nine months.

National spot TV advertising is down 18% to $10.8 billion.

Broadcast network TV is down 8% to a little over $14 billion and national

spot radio is down 18.6% to $1.6 billion.