Cable Adds Viewers on Day Two

Cable news audiences grew across the board for day two of the Democratic National Convention July 27.

Cable News Network was the most-watched cable news outlet in prime time with 2.36 million viewers, up from about 2 million on opening night July 26.Fox News Channel trailed slightly with 2.34 million viewers, up about 700,000 viewers over the first night. Third-place MSNBC notched 1.4 million viewers, increasing its audience from 1.14 million the night before.