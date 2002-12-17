Cable adds 2.1M modem lines

Access to high-speed broadband by U.S. homes and businesses was up 3.4

million lines to 16.2 million in the first half of 2002 (as of June 30),

according to a just-released report by the Federal Communications Commission.

That's an increase of 27 percent.

Cable modems' share of the new lines increased by 2.1 million, or 30 percent,

to 9.2 million lines, while digital subscriber line's take was up 29 percent to 5.1 million.

On the rural-rollout front, the glass now appears to be half-full. Looking at

the deployment by ZIP code, 50 percent of the least densely populated areas are

now wired for high-speed, compared with 37 percent a year ago.

The commission monitors the rollout to gauge implementation of the

pro-competition provisions of the 1996 Telecommunications Act.

The 3.4 million increase compares with a 3.2 million-line increase (33 percent)

from 9.6 million to 12.8 million in the last half of 2001.

High-speed is defined as 200 kilobits per second and above, one-way. Advanced service is 200

kbps and above two-way.

Of the 16.2 million total, 10.4 million lines are advanced service, an

increase of 41 percent from 7.4 million. Of those 10.4 million additions,

8.7 million were residential or small businesses.