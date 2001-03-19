Cable
Appointments at Comcast Cable: David H. Nevins, president, Nevins & Associates, Baltimore, joins as president, Home Team Sports, Baltimore/Washington; Craig A. Snedeker, GM, Comcast Broward County, Fla., named VP/GM, Chesapeake Bay Group Systems, Md.; Adam Perel, director, national sales, Comcast, New York, promoted to VP, national advertising sales; Art Salisch, director, research, Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp., New York, joins Comcast Advertising Sales, New York, as senior director, research.
Appointments at Time Warner Communications: Laure Nordholt, GM, Columbus, Ohio, promoted to VP, advertising sales; All of the following are in New York: Mark Clark,
senior director, production, promoted to VP; Michael Gans, senior account executive, promoted to director, sales; Joanne Tombrakos, national sales manager, promoted to director, sales.
