Appointments at Comcast Cable: David H. Nevins, president, Nevins & Associates, Baltimore, joins as president, Home Team Sports, Baltimore/Washington; Craig A. Snedeker, GM, Comcast Broward County, Fla., named VP/GM, Chesapeake Bay Group Systems, Md.; Adam Perel, director, national sales, Comcast, New York, promoted to VP, national advertising sales; Art Salisch, director, research, Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp., New York, joins Comcast Advertising Sales, New York, as senior director, research.

Appointments at Time Warner Communications: Laure Nordholt, GM, Columbus, Ohio, promoted to VP, advertising sales; All of the following are in New York: Mark Clark,

senior director, production, promoted to VP; Michael Gans, senior account executive, promoted to director, sales; Joanne Tombrakos, national sales manager, promoted to director, sales.