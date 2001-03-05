Cable
Appointments at Comcast Cable Communications, Philadelphia: Doug Gaston,
deputy general counsel, promoted to VP and deputy general counsel; Sanford O. Ames,
director, business operations, promoted to regional VP, business operations; Don Gould,
director, engineering, promoted to regional VP, engineering; Fred McSweeney,
director, marketing, promoted to regional VP, marketing; Robert F. Smith,
director, public affairs, promoted to regional VP, public affairs.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.