Appointments at Comcast Cable Communications, Philadelphia: Doug Gaston,

deputy general counsel, promoted to VP and deputy general counsel; Sanford O. Ames,

director, business operations, promoted to regional VP, business operations; Don Gould,

director, engineering, promoted to regional VP, engineering; Fred McSweeney,

director, marketing, promoted to regional VP, marketing; Robert F. Smith,

director, public affairs, promoted to regional VP, public affairs.