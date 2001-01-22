Chuck Cowdrey,

GM, Greater Washington Interconnect, named VP, Market Development, Nation Cable Communications, Cable Link Division, Washington.

Appointments at Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn.: John Fogarty,

assistant general counsel, named VP; Gary Matz,

assistant general counsel, named VP; Trish McCausland,

associate counsel, promoted to senior counsel.

Appointments at Cox Communications, Atlanta: Dave Wampler,

manager, finance, eastern region, promoted to director, finance, central and eastern regions; Kathy Payne,

assistant general counsel, named director, programming.

Dara Welles,

editorial director, Cablevision, New York, joins Merrill Lynch Video Network, New York, as financial reporter.