John G. Pascarelli, VP, marketing, Mediacom Communications Corp., Middletown, N.Y., named senior VP, marketing and consumer services.

Gregg Graff, senior VP and GM, Insight Communications, Columbus, Ohio, named senior VP, western Kentucky region, Louisville, Ky.

Appointments at Comcast Cable: Scott Weber, regional director of technical operations, West Palm Beach, Fla., named regional director of engineering, Maryland Delaware region, White Marsh, Md.; Brian Lynch, VP and GM, Delmarva area systems, Dover, Del., named area VP; Sundina Jones, technical assistant for the fiber optic upgrade, Baltimore metro area, White Marsh, Md., named consumer adviser coordinator, Baltimore metropolitan area.

Patrick McCall, VP and GM, Garden State Cable, Cherry Hill, N.J., joins Insight Communications, New York, as VP, telephony.