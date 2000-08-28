Appointments at Cox Communications, Atlanta: Hugh McCarley, director of engineering and technology, named VP, engineering technology; John Hildebrand, director of multimedia technology, named VP, multimedia technology; Robin Sangston, assistant general counsel, named VP and assistant general counsel; Christopher J. Bowick, VP, technology development, named senior VP, technology development.

Janet Uthman, director of corporate marketing, Black Entertainment Television, Washington, joins Comcast Cable, White Marsh, Md., as director of special projects, Maryland/Delaware region.

Anthony Antonelli, director of marketing, Delmarva system, Comcast, Dover, Del., named basic product manager, Baltimore metropolitan area, Baltimore.