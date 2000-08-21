CABLE
Lee Whitmore, director, education marketing, Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y., named VP, education.
Appointments at Cox Communications: Connie Wharton, director, human resources, Lubbock, Texas, named VP and GM; Curtis F. Bull, national sales manager, strategic programs, Cable & Wireless USA Inc., Vienna, Va., joins Cox Business Services, Atlanta, as VP, national accounts.
Salvatore C. Giusto, assistant controller, budgets and controls, Paxson Communications Corp., West Palm Beach, Fla., named VP, accounting.
Appointments at Charter Communications, St. Louis: Larry Ritter, VP, customer service, Book-of-the-Month Club, Mechanicsburg, Pa., joins as director, corporate customer care; Dave Barford, senior VP, operations, Western division, St. Louis, named executive VP and CFO; Kent Kalkwarf, senior VP and CFO, named executive VP and CFO.
