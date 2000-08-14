CABLE
Gus Lucas, head of content, Family-Click.com, Los Angeles, joins Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution, Burbank, Calif., as senior VP.
Michael J. McCarthy, VP, Belo, Dallas, named senior executive VP.
Appointments at Charter Communications, St. Louis: Dave Barford, senior VP, operations, Western division, named executive VP and CEO; Ken Kalkwarf, senior VP and CFO, named executive VP and CFO.
