Gus Lucas, head of content, Family-Click.com, Los Angeles, joins Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution, Burbank, Calif., as senior VP.

Michael J. McCarthy, VP, Belo, Dallas, named senior executive VP.

Appointments at Charter Communications, St. Louis: Dave Barford, senior VP, operations, Western division, named executive VP and CEO; Ken Kalkwarf, senior VP and CFO, named executive VP and CFO.