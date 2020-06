Lelia B. True, director, network complex services, U.S. West, Portland, Ore., joins Comcast, Silver Spring, Md., as regional director of technical operations, Washington Metro/Virginia region.

Appointments at Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y.: Gary Kraus, VP, corporate finance, financial planning division, named senior VP, corporate financial planning; Donna Coleman, VP, financial planning operations, named senior VP of that function.

Elise Kennett, GM, Hampton Roads operation, CableRep Advertising, Cox Communications, Virginia Beach, Va., named regional VP.