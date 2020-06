Doug McKenzie, regional director, business operations, business and Internet services, AT & T, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., joins Comcast as VP, general manager, Prince George's County system, Comcast, Lanham, Md.

Appointments at Mediacom, Middletown, N.Y.: William S. Schilling, owner Setree & Comp., Elwood, Pa., joins as director, engineering; Mary Ann Brush, payroll administrator, named payroll supervisor, corporate accounting group.

Appointments at Cox Communications Inc., Atlanta: Marvel Vigil, director, local competition, Emeryville, Calif., named VP, exchange carrier relations; Richard Smith, director, regulatory affairs, Western region, Emeryville, Calif., named VP, regulatory affairs; Jennifer Johns, director, regulatory affairs, West Warwick, R.I., named VP, regulatory affairs; Jill Butler, director, Southeast region regulatory affairs, Norfolk, Va., named VP, regulatory affairs.

Mary Meier, VP, operations, Capital Cable, St. Louis, Mo., joins Millennium Digital Media, St. Louis, as VP, marketing.

John Vartanian, VP, technology and operations, iN DEMAND, New York, named senior VP, technology and operations.

Appointments at Cablevision Systems Corp.: Bethpage, N.Y.: Frank J. Golden, VP and assistant treasurer, named senior VP, investor relations; Wilt Hildenbrand, VP, engineering and technology, named executive VP.