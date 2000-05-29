Appointments at Cox Communications Inc., Atlanta: Beth McDilda Sherman, local sales manager, CableRep Advertising, Gainesville, Fla. named GM, Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, Pa.; Janet Barnard, VP, business operations, Omaha. Neb., named VP/GM, there.

Bev Wilhide, manager, community relations and acting director, government affairs, Baltimore metropolitan area systems, Comcast, Silver Spring, Md., named regional manager, government affairs, Washington Metro/Virginia region.

Appointments at Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N. Y.: Charles Forma, VP, law-cable operations, named senior VP, law; Wilt Hildenbrand, senior VP, engineering and technology, named executive VP.

Appointments at InSight Communications, New York: Matthew Siegel, assistant treasurer, Joseph E. Seagram & Sons Inc., New York, joins as senior VP, finance and treasurer; Alex Crowley, district manager of retention marketing, AT & T, Basking Ridge, N.J., joins as VP, customer development; Jerry Knights, regional technical operations manager, Louisville, Ky., named VP, telephone operations, there.

Harvey Finkel, senior VP/CFO, Intertainer Inc., Culver City, Calif., named executive VP/CFO.

Appointments at Digital Access Inc., Philadelphia: Samuel Morris Jr., senior VP, general counsel, Lenfest Communications Inc., Philadelphia, joins as senior VP and general counsel; Josephine Young, VP, IT applications, development and integration, Nextlink, Plano, Texas, joins as chief information officer.