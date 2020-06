Beth Bryan, account executive, AT & T Media Services, Chicago, joins Arbitron Cable Services, Chicago, as account manager.

Appointments at Cox Communications Inc., Atlanta: Bobbi Hurt, manager, marketing communications, CableRep, named director, marketing, advertising sales, CableRep; Clayton LiaBraaten, VP, operations, Telepath Systems, Inc., Norman, Okla., joins as VP, customer experience, business services; John Altamura, director, commercial marketing, named regional VP, business services.

Charles R. Schueler, VP, community affairs, Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y., named senior VP, media relations and community affairs.