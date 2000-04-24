CABLE
Richard M. Trask Jr., director, technology, Baltimore metro area, Comcast Cable Communications Inc., White Marsh, Md., named regional director, technology, Washington metro/Virginia region, Silver Spring, Md.
Appointments at Starz Encore Group, Englewood, Colo.: Jamia Bigalow, local promotions manager, named national promotions manager; Jolene Whitney, trainer, new media, named local promotions manager; Sarah Paige, administrative assistant, new media, named promotions coordinator.
