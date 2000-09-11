Hendrik Hanselaar, general partner, Hamilton Management Partners, a venture-capital firm, named CEO of DIVA Systems Corp., Redwood City, Calif.

Appointments at InSight Telecommunications, Boston: Marcia Price, international broadcasting coordinator, Major League Baseball, New York, named Northeast regional sales manager, Boston; Michael Waxman, Western division sales manager, Raycom Sports, Los Angeles, named Western regional sales manager, there.

Appointments at Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y.: Lee Schroeder, director, government affairs, and regulatory strategy, Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y., named VP of same; Victoria Rodriguez, communications manager, BDO Stoy Hayward International, London, joins as director, media relations, Internet services; Samantha I. Lugo, director of media relations, ABC News, New York, joins as director, corporate communciations.