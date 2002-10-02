Cabbie hailed by Reisenbach
New York cabbie James Beatrice is the winner of this year's "John A.
Reisenbach Award" for heroism. Beatrice, a driver in the city since 1945, was
saluted for reporting "numerous emergencies to 911 while at the wheel."
Cab drivers have been equipped with 911-only wireless phones and enlisted in
the nonprofit Cab Watch, which teaches them how to report emergencies and
crimes "safely and effectively."
The program and award are funded with grants from the John A. Reisenbach
Foundation, which was formed after Reisenbach, 33, a vice president with
All-American (now Pearson) Television, was murdered on the streets of New York
in 1991.
