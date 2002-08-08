Caballero among Mosaic winners

The American Advertising Federation has named two individuals and three

companies as recipients of this year's Mosaic Awards for achievement in

multicultural advertising and marketing.

The individual winners were Eduardo Caballero, founder of Caballero Spanish

Media, for promoting Spanish-language broadcast ads; and 'Essence' magazine

co-founder Clarence Smith, who is credited with almost single-handedly creating

an ad market targeted to African American women.

The corporate winners were Pepsi, McDonald's and American Family Mutual

Insurance.

The awards will be given out Sept. 13 at the Ronald Reagan Building in

Washington in conjunction with AAF's Mosaic Multicultural Expo, which provides

advertising networking opportunities for minority businesses.