Caballero among Mosaic winners
The American Advertising Federation has named two individuals and three
companies as recipients of this year's Mosaic Awards for achievement in
multicultural advertising and marketing.
The individual winners were Eduardo Caballero, founder of Caballero Spanish
Media, for promoting Spanish-language broadcast ads; and 'Essence' magazine
co-founder Clarence Smith, who is credited with almost single-handedly creating
an ad market targeted to African American women.
The corporate winners were Pepsi, McDonald's and American Family Mutual
Insurance.
The awards will be given out Sept. 13 at the Ronald Reagan Building in
Washington in conjunction with AAF's Mosaic Multicultural Expo, which provides
advertising networking opportunities for minority businesses.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.