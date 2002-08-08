Caballero among Mosaic winners

The American Advertising Federation has named two individuals and three companies as recipients of this year's Mosaic Awards for achievement in multicultural advertising and marketing.

The individual winners were Eduardo Caballero, founder of Caballero Spanish Media, for promoting Spanish-language broadcast ads; and 'Essence' magazine co-founder Clarence Smith, who is credited with almost single-handedly creating an ad market targeted to African American women.

The corporate winners were Pepsi, McDonald's and American Family Mutual Insurance.

The awards will be given out Sept. 13 at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington in conjunction with AAF's Mosaic Multicultural Expo, which provides advertising networking opportunities for minority businesses.