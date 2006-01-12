CAB Taps New Execs
The Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau has hired four executives as part of a reorganization to shift the trade association’s direction.
CAB President Sean Cunningham is trying to make the New York-based association campaign more forcefully for cable networks and local systems. In the past, he’s seen CAB primarily funnelling information to advertisers and agencies.
The new staffers are: VP of Sales and Marketing David Leitner, who had previously been a media director at Atari; CAB’s VP of Corporate Communications Chris Jones, previously from insurance company Marsh Inc.; Director Sales and Marketing Annelisa Gadea, a former media planning manager at Nick at Nite/MTV Networks.
Also, Cynthia Perkins-Roberts has been promoted to VP, diversity sales and marketing, up from associate VP of CAB’s multicultural marketing unit.
