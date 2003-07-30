CAB site to debunk ‘sweep’ strategy

The Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau launched the "Competitive

Media Center" on CAB On Demand, its members-only Web site(www.cabletvadbureau.com/dynamic/log_in.cfm).

It is meant to be a resource to help cable ad-sales personnel "debunk

anti-cable statements by broadcast advocates."

The CAB site will offer charts and graphs on cable penetration, time spent

viewing cable versus broadcast, cable versus broadcast demographic data and

other research information gleaned from Nielsen Media Research and others.

"The cable industry realizes that many in broadcast are now trying to

position themselves primarily by depositioning cable," new CAB CEO Sean

Cunningham said. "[But] having an anti-cable selling strategy in this day and age is

akin to trying to hold back the ocean with a broom."