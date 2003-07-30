CAB site to debunk ‘sweep’ strategy
The Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau launched the "Competitive
Media Center" on CAB On Demand, its members-only Web site(www.cabletvadbureau.com/dynamic/log_in.cfm).
It is meant to be a resource to help cable ad-sales personnel "debunk
anti-cable statements by broadcast advocates."
The CAB site will offer charts and graphs on cable penetration, time spent
viewing cable versus broadcast, cable versus broadcast demographic data and
other research information gleaned from Nielsen Media Research and others.
"The cable industry realizes that many in broadcast are now trying to
position themselves primarily by depositioning cable," new CAB CEO Sean
Cunningham said. "[But] having an anti-cable selling strategy in this day and age is
akin to trying to hold back the ocean with a broom."
