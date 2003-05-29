CAB names new president

Veteran media buyer Sean Cunningham, who most recently was executive vice

president and managing director for ad agency Universal McCann in New York, will

join the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau in mid-June as president and CEO.

He takes over for outgoing chief Joe Ostrow, who will continue to

consult.

He quickly assumed cable's crusade to take money from broadcast networks and

stations.

"The beauty of cable is how it connects with consumers' hearts and minds," he

said. "Reach and eyeballs are just the price of entry."

Cunningham had been running Universal McCann's New York office since 2000,

overseeing a shop with $6 billion in billings and 165 buyers and planners.

Previously, he was executive VP and media director for Interpublic Group of Cos.' Lowe Lintas

division.

He is the CAB's fourth president since the organization's founding in 1981.

Ostrow took up his post in 1994, and previously, Thom McKinney (1991-1994)

and Bob Alter (1981-1991) headed the CAB.