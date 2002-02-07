CAB meeting attendance up
While attendance at most industry gatherings is slipping, the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau actually counted record attendance for its 2002 meeting in New York.
The CAB said 1,425 people attended this year, up from 1,200 last year.
