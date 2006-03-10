CAB Founder Bob Alter Dies at 77

Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau founder Bob Alter, 77, who was pivotal in cable networks' success in wooing Madison Avenue, died last week.



Alter died in his Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y. home last Thursday. He had the neurodegenerative disease ALS, better known as Lou Gehrigs’s disease.

For most of his career, Alter battled the dominance of broadcast TV--first at the Radio Advertising Bureau and then atop CAB, starting in February 1981. He left the cable trade group in 1991, spending part of his time as a consultant for clients including satellite TV company Pacific Century and the Chinese government.

In 2003, Alter was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Magazine Hall of Fame.

The funeral was scheduled for Edwards Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., on Sunday, March 12. Alter is survived by his wife, Lucile, three daughters and five grandchildren.