CAB forms publicity advisory council
The Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau has formed a publicity advisory
council, the mission of which is to find ways to better inform the ad community of the
benefits of cable advertising.
The council's six members are ad-sales executives: MTV Networks' Bob Bakish, who
heads the council; E! Networks' Dave Cassaro; Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp.'s
Arlene Manos; Comcast Cable Communications Inc.'s Harland Moidel; Time Warner
Cable's Mark Mersky; and National Cable Communications' Steve Houck. Joseph
Ostrow, the CAB's outgoing CEO, and vice president Steve Raddock will represent the
CAB on the council.
