CAB driver wanted

By

Joe Ostrow is six weeks away from retirement as president of the
Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau, but a selection committee is still a
long way from naming a successor.

The committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to narrow the list of
candidates to three.

It's not clear who the front-runners are, but names frequently mentioned are
ex-Food Network president Erica Gruen (previously an ad-agency executive);
former Turner Broadcasting System Inc. ad-sales chief John Barbera; and Michael Lotito,
former CEO of Web-ad-services firm Mediaport.

One member of the search committee said the hunt is hard because the trade
association pays about one-third what a senior network-sales or agency-buying gig
pays.

Fortunately for the CAB, there are fewer of those jobs
available.