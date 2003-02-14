CAB driver wanted

Joe Ostrow is six weeks away from retirement as president of the

Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau, but a selection committee is still a

long way from naming a successor.

The committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to narrow the list of

candidates to three.

It's not clear who the front-runners are, but names frequently mentioned are

ex-Food Network president Erica Gruen (previously an ad-agency executive);

former Turner Broadcasting System Inc. ad-sales chief John Barbera; and Michael Lotito,

former CEO of Web-ad-services firm Mediaport.

One member of the search committee said the hunt is hard because the trade

association pays about one-third what a senior network-sales or agency-buying gig

pays.

Fortunately for the CAB, there are fewer of those jobs

available.