CAB delays selection of headhunter

The Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau's search committee has delayed the

selection of an executive recruiter to oversee its hunt for a new CEO.

The decision, which was to have been made Thursday, is being delayed until

the end of this week "at the earliest," a CAB spokesman said.

The committee, headed by Insight Communications Co. Inc.'s Kim Kelly, did meet

with several recruiters Aug. 20 at the trade group's Manhattan headquarters.

The committee members now are likely to confer via phone to come to a

consensus, since some of them are based outside of New York.