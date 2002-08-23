CAB delays selection of headhunter
The Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau's search committee has delayed the
selection of an executive recruiter to oversee its hunt for a new CEO.
The decision, which was to have been made Thursday, is being delayed until
the end of this week "at the earliest," a CAB spokesman said.
The committee, headed by Insight Communications Co. Inc.'s Kim Kelly, did meet
with several recruiters Aug. 20 at the trade group's Manhattan headquarters.
The committee members now are likely to confer via phone to come to a
consensus, since some of them are based outside of New York.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.