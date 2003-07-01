CAB declares upfront victory

Cable's upfront take increased 21% to $5.7 billion in advance ad sales for

the 2003-2004 upfront selling season, according to figures from the

Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau.

The CAB's new president, Sean Cunningham, credited increased volume and CPM

(cost per thousand homes) gains for fueling cable's upfront rise.

On the broadcast side, networks booked $9.2 billion in upfront sales, up 12%

from last year's estimates, and syndication took in $2.2 billion, a 10%

improvement.