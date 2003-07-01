CAB declares upfront victory
Cable's upfront take increased 21% to $5.7 billion in advance ad sales for
the 2003-2004 upfront selling season, according to figures from the
Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau.
The CAB's new president, Sean Cunningham, credited increased volume and CPM
(cost per thousand homes) gains for fueling cable's upfront rise.
On the broadcast side, networks booked $9.2 billion in upfront sales, up 12%
from last year's estimates, and syndication took in $2.2 billion, a 10%
improvement.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.