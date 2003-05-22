CAB conference boosts record attendance
The Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau is boasting a record turnout for its
annual gathering held earlier this week in Chicago.
The CAB said it attracted 1,278 people to the conference, which ran May
18 through 20, up 35% from last year.
That count included 256 advertiser and ad-agency executives, the organization
said.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.