CAB: Cable nets post double-digit ad gains

The ad-supported basic-cable networks notched increases of 15 percent and 17

percent for January and February, respectively, according to the Cabletelevision

Advertising Bureau's analysis of data compiled by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

For January, the CAB said, the cable networks amassed $696.4 million (up more than $91

million from the prior year).

In February, the networks' take was $795.8 million (up $115 million-plus), the CAB

said.