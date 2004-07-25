CAB Adds Buy-Side Bigwig

The Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau has taken another step toward what it calls a change from "information bureau to media advocate” by hiring Chuck Thompson for a new job as senior vice president of sales.

Thompson, formerly SVP, director of client services, at Universal McCann, is the third high-profile hire for the bureau in a little over a year. Sean Cunningham, who replaced Joe Ostrow in June 2003, also came from Universal McCann, where he was EVP and managing director. Cunninham brought over researcher Ira Sussman from Initiative last fall.

"I’ve come to think of cable as the front edge of TV," says Thompson, "There’s so much you can do with the medium to connect personally with large numbers of viewers, and digital services will only enhance this

capability. Showing advertisers how to profit from this evolution is the most exciting job in media."

Cable had a record upfront market and the bureau is looking to keep the momentum going. “We’re putting our money where our mission is,” said Cunningham.