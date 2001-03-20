Caan a hit in Hell

FX's high-profile movie A Glimpse of Hell starring James Caan produced a relatively heavenly rating for the cable network as its highest-scoring FX original.

The military movie featuring the popular veteran actor pulled a 3.3 household rating, drawing 2.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. That was enough to make Glimpse the most watched program in FX's seven-year history. FX's previous ratings high was a 2.5 in households for past original films Deliberate Intent and The Sight. A Glimpse of Hell, also starring Robert Sean Leonard and Daniel Roebuck, was based on the true story of the explosion aboard the battleship USS IOWA.

- Susanne Ault